Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.16 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.