Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $26,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 115,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

