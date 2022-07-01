Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $33,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

