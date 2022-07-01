Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

