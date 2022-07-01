Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.4% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

