Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,256,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 328,174 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.
ESGU stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80.
