Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,417 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1,107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in TC Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.