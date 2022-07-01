Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 218 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $5,951,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $119.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

