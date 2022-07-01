Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $337.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.69.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.