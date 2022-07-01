Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 645.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

