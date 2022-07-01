Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

