Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

SCHF stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

