Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $137.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.