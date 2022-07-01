Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chemours by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after buying an additional 321,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,397,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

