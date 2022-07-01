Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $32.11 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

