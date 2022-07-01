Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

