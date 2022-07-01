Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 685 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 143,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

TOL opened at $44.60 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.