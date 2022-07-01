Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.7% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 17.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

