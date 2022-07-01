Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,955 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of CDW worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2,493.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,306.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,886,000 after acquiring an additional 317,006 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in CDW by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 188,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.73. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDW. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

