Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 40,063 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 107,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 107,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

