Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,282 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $631.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.64 and its 200-day moving average is $660.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.