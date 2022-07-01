Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.12 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,339,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after acquiring an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.