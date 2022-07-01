Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

NYSE PSA opened at $312.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

