Fifth Third Bancorp Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,247 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.41 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

