Fifth Third Bancorp Has $212.28 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,653 shares of company stock valued at $25,497,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,274.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,576.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.