Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 86.0% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

