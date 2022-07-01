Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,250,000 after acquiring an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

