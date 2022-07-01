Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,341 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.21% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock valued at $38,979,477. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

