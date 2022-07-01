Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Shares of NOC opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

