FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,179.26 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,570.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,377 shares of company stock worth $21,903,644. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.