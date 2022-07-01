Gail Pemberton Acquires 78,418 Shares of Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Gail Pemberton bought 78,418 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$50,030.68 ($34,743.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.33, a quick ratio of 12.42 and a current ratio of 12.51.

Prospa Group Company Profile

Prospa Group Limited, a financial technology company, operates as an online lender in Australia. The company offers small business loans and business line of credits, as well as short term loans to small businesses. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.

