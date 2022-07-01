Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Getty Realty worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

