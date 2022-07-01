Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,274.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,576.27.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

