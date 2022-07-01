Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

