Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 79,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.47 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

