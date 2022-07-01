Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 5,949 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

