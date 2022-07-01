Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.96 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

