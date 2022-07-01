Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.