Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,029,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,072,000 after acquiring an additional 379,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,603,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

