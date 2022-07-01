Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,651 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Corning by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

