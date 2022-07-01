Graypoint LLC Acquires 792 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

TFC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.