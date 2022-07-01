Graypoint LLC Acquires New Shares in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

