Graypoint LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

