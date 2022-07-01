Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 11,611 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 237,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $592.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.48 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,270.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,705 shares of company stock worth $53,084. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

