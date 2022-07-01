Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $226.71 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

