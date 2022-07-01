Graypoint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.25 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $137.85 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

