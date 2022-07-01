Graypoint LLC Buys 703 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $221.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

