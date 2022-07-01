Graypoint LLC Buys 841 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,576.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

