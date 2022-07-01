Graypoint LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.85 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.