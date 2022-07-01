Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after acquiring an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,221,000 after acquiring an additional 150,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $93,657,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.93.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $609.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $735.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.